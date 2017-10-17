Attorney threatens to sue Ohio State over white nationalist

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. Citing past clashes and protests, Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, declared a state of emergency in advance of a speech by Spencer, which is scheduled to give at the University of Florida on Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — An attorney has set a new deadline for his threatened lawsuit against Ohio State University over a demand it allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

Attorney Kyle Bristow said Tuesday he wants by 5 p.m. local time Friday an “unequivocal and unconditional assertion” Ohio State will let his client rent a room for Spencer’s appearance.

The University of Cincinnati was faced with a similar deadline last week and said Spencer would be allowed to hold an event there. Meanwhile, Ohio State said it couldn’t accommodate a Spencer event as requested on Nov. 15 for safety reasons but would decide whether viable alternatives exist by the end of this week.

Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson says the university has nothing to add to last week’s response.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s