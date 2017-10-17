Cold, frosty start to Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It was a chilly start across Ohio on Tuesday morning, as temperatures plummeted to their coldest readings since May 8th (35 degrees).  Much of our area saw its first frost of the season as well.

 

Below is a list of the morning low temperatures for Tuesday morning:

  • 43°  Bellefontaine
  • 43°  Huntsville
  • 43°  Upper Arlington
  • 42°  Columbus (Downtown)
  • 42°  Galion
  • 42°  West Jefferson
  • 41°  Bucyrus
  • 41°  Deer Creek State Park
  • 41°  Mount Sterling
  • 41°  Reynoldsburg
  • 41°  Upper Sandusky
  • 40°  Ada
  • 40°  Beverly
  • 40°  Circleville
  • 39°  Columbus (John Glenn Airport)
  • 39°  Columbus (Linden)
  • 39°  Grove City
  • 39°  London
  • 39°  McConnelsville
  • 39°  Walhonding
  • 38°  Ashville
  • 38°  Buckeye Lake
  • 38°  Danville
  • 38°  Dublin
  • 38°  Magnetic Springs
  • 38°  Mount Sterling
  • 38°  Powell
  • 38°  Waverly
  • 38°  Westerville
  • 38°  Worthington
  • 37°  Columbus (OSU Airport)
  • 37°  Dillon Lake
  • 37°  East Liberty
  • 37°  Grove City
  • 37°  Groveport
  • 37°  Lewis Center
  • 37°  Marengo
  • 37°  Marion
  • 37°  Ostrander
  • 37°  Pataskala
  • 37°  Piketon
  • 37°  Rickenbacker Airport
  • 36°  Canal Winchester
  • 36°  Columbus (Bolton Field)
  • 36°  Chillicothe
  • 36°  Delaware
  • 36°  Glouster
  • 36°  Granville
  • 36°  Gratiot
  • 36°  Hilliard
  • 36°  Kilbourne
  • 36°  Marysville
  • 36°  Washington Court House
  • 35°  Centerburg
  • 35°  Condit
  • 35°  Logan
  • 35°  Mount Vernon
  • 35°  Newark
  • 35°  New Lexington
  • 35°  New Concord
  • 35°  Ross Co Airport
  • 35°  Sunbury
  • 35°  Zanesville
  • 34°  Albany
  • 34°  Galena
  • 34°  McArthur
  • 34°  Nelsonville
  • 34°  Pennsville
  • 34°  2mi S of New Albany
  • 34°  4mi S of Newark
  • 33°  Athens
  • 33°  Pleasant City
  • 33°  8mi S of Caldwell
  • 32°  Athens
  • 32°  Blue Rock
  • 32°  Wellston
  • 32°  6mi S of Loudonville
  • 31°  Cambridge
  • 31°  Pickerington
  • 30°  Jelloway

I always like to keep track of these first events that occur.  If you have cold temperatures or extreme weather conditions (snow, rain, temps, winds) always let me know.  You can hit me up on social media, you can email me too dmazza@wcmh.com

Also if you have weather questions let me know!

-Dave

