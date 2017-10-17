Cold, frosty start to Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It was a chilly start across Ohio on Tuesday morning, as temperatures plummeted to their coldest readings since May 8th (35 degrees). Much of our area saw its first frost of the season as well.

Below is a list of the morning low temperatures for Tuesday morning:

43° Bellefontaine

43° Huntsville

43° Upper Arlington

42° Columbus (Downtown)

42° Galion

42° West Jefferson

41° Bucyrus

41° Deer Creek State Park

41° Mount Sterling

41° Reynoldsburg

41° Upper Sandusky

40° Ada

40° Beverly

40° Circleville

39° Columbus (John Glenn Airport)

39° Columbus (Linden)

39° Grove City

39° London

London 39° McConnelsville

39° Walhonding

38° Ashville

38° Buckeye Lake

38° Danville

38° Dublin

38° Magnetic Springs

38° Mount Sterling

38° Powell

38° Waverly

38° Westerville

38° Worthington

37° Columbus (OSU Airport)

37° Dillon Lake

37° East Liberty

37° Grove City

37° Groveport

37° Lewis Center

37° Marengo

37° Marion

37° Ostrander

37° Pataskala

37° Piketon

37° Rickenbacker Airport

36° Canal Winchester

36° Columbus (Bolton Field)

36° Chillicothe

36° Delaware

36° Glouster

36° Granville

36° Gratiot

36° Hilliard

36° Kilbourne

36° Marysville

36° Washington Court House

35° Centerburg

35° Condit

35° Logan

35° Mount Vernon

35° Newark

35° New Lexington

35° New Concord

35° Ross Co Airport

35° Sunbury

35° Zanesville

34° Albany

34° Galena

34° McArthur

34° Nelsonville

34° Pennsville

34° 2mi S of New Albany

34° 4mi S of Newark

33° Athens

33° Pleasant City

33° 8mi S of Caldwell

32° Athens

32° Blue Rock

32° Wellston

32° 6mi S of Loudonville

31° Cambridge

31° Pickerington

30° Jelloway

I always like to keep track of these first events that occur. If you have cold temperatures or extreme weather conditions (snow, rain, temps, winds) always let me know. You can hit me up on social media, you can email me too dmazza@wcmh.com

Also if you have weather questions let me know!

-Dave