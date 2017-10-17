Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expecting child in April

Published:
FILE - In this Friday, July 21, 2017 file photo Britain's Prince William, second left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, second right, and their children, Prince George, left, and Princess Charlotte, right are on their way to board a plane in Hamburg, Germany. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say their third child will be due in April, it was announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. ( Christian Charisius/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say their third child will be due in April.

The royal couple had already revealed that they were having a child, but didn’t previously say which month the child is due. The brief statement released Tuesday by their Kensington Palace office offered no further details.

The former Kate Middleton had announced she was pregnant after missing a royal engagement in September. As with her other two pregnancies, she is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or acute morning sickness.

She has since appeared in other events, including one Monday in which she danced with a person dressed as the beloved British children’s book character, Paddington Bear.

William and Kate, both 35, already have two children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

