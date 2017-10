FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Franklin County are looking for a man who disappeared Tuesday in southwestern Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 50s went missing in the area of State Troute 665 and Graessle Road.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the man went out Tuesday afternoon to set up a deer stand and never came back.

Deputies are staging in the area of Darbydale Elementary.