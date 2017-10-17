Giant Eagle announces home delivery service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Giant Eagle announced it will begin offering home deliveries in the central Ohio area.

Starting Tuesday, Giant Eagle, in partnership with Deliv, will begin offering delivery of more than 45,000 items from central Ohio stores.

The new Curbside Express Home Delivery service enables customers to choose from 45,000 groceries including fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items, refrigerated and frozen items, cleaning and laundry items and more when placing orders at CurbsideExpress.com.

“Giant Eagle first launched our online ordering and curbside pickup service in central Ohio during the summer of 2015, and today thousands of area customers place orders with us each month,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “We are excited to take this unique convenience to the next level with an innovative home delivery solution, giving customers access to nearly our entire store without ever having to leave home.”

Similar to the grocery pickup service, there is no minimum purchase requirement for Curbside Express Home Delivery. Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. for next day delivery. An order can be placed up to seven days in advance and will be scheduled a delivery day and time. There will be a flat $12.95 delivery charge, and the first order is free.