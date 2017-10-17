Harry Potter magic sorting candle changes colors to reveal your Hogwarts house

By Published:

(WFLA) — Harry Potter fans listen up! Mere muggles can now have the same magical fun of the sorting hat from the comfort of your own home.

No need to go to Hogwarts to find out which wizard house you belong in.

There is now a candle that will reveal whether you belong in Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff.

Here’s how it works.

The candle will start off white and, as it burns, it will transform its color to be either red, yellow, green or blue, which are the colors that symbolize the four Hogwarts Houses.

And while you wait, you can even relax to the charming candle’s scents, which are lemon, sandalwood, vanilla, and patchouli.

The internet sensation candle is now so popular pre-orders on Etsy are being pushed to February.

Which house are you hoping to get sorted into? Tell us in the poll below.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s