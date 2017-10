ATLANTA (TODAY) — David Deutchman has been volunteering at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s ICU for more than 12 years. On Tuesdays, he spends time with older children at the pediatric ICU, and on

On Tuesdays, he spends time with older children at the pediatric ICU, and on Thursdays he makes rounds at the neonatal ICU, where he holds babies whose parents can’t be with them that day.

Deutchman says he is fulfilled through his volunteering and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.