Search for fleeing suspect prompts school lockdowns in City of Delaware

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — The search for a fleeing suspect prompted the lockdown of several schools in Delaware on Tuesday.

Police received a call shortly after 9am Tuesday regarding the location of 24-year-old Shawn Michael Hall. Police received information that Hall was in the area of West William Street and North Liberty Street driving a car that was possibly stolen. Police later determined the car was not stolen.

Hall had active warrants for domestic violence.

When officers attempted to stop Hall, police say he got out of the car and ran.

Schools in the area were notified, and Willis Education Center, Smith Elementary and Hayes High School were placed on precautionary perimeter lockdown.

Police found Hall a short time later and took him into custody. He was taken to the Delaware County Jail pending arraignment.

Hall is charged with unlawful restraint, assault, domestic violence and disorderly conduct.