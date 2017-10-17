Teacher suspended for kneeling during national anthem

SACRAMENTO, CA (WCMH) — A teacher in California has been suspended for kneeling while the national anthem played during a school assembly.

Windy Pappas was seen kneeling during the national anthem at Woodland High School, with one hand over her heart and the other holding a “Black Lives Matter” sign. She also had another sign in front of her that read, “It’s OK to disagree with every sign here.”

“A lot of people were staring at her they were just talking about her taking a knee,” 12th grader Emelie Hernandez told KTXL.

The school district is investigating the incident and said Pappas has been suspended.

A parent sent home to parents from the district read:

‘While teachers do retain certain First Amendment rights in their capacity as an instructor, such rights are limited by Education Code and case law. Their personal, political or religious beliefs are not appropriately expressed at school or in the classroom.’