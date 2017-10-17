Top Spots: 10 best pumpkin patches in Central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Pumpkin season is in full swing and Halloween is just around the corner. If you can’t decide which pumpkin patch to visit this year, you’re in luck! I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite Central Ohio pumpkin patches are, and here’s what they said:

Van Buren Acres

Located in Herbron just off Interstate 70, this family owned and operated farm offers something for everyone. Pick out a locally grown pumpkin, get lost in the corn maze and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Pigeon Roost Farm

Another Hebron favorite, Pigeon Roost Farm is open Tuesday through Sunday from mid-September to Halloween. There are giant gerbil wheels, challenging mazes, wagon rides and much more. Don’t forget to pick your favorite pumpkin from the patch!

Lynd Fruit Farms

Lynd is more well-known for their amazing apple selection, but they have a ton of pumpkins and fall fun just waiting for you. You can find your perfect pumpkin in the U-Pick patch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 6pm or you can pick one up at their market on Morse Road in Pataskala!

READ MORE: 10 best Central Ohio orchards for apple-picking season

Leeds Farm

Leeds Farm boasts 20 acres of pumpkins gourds and squash, all harvested and ready for you and your family to pick up. The farm also grows blue pumpkins, white pumpkins, mini pumpkins and the Fairytale pumpkin, giving you a huge selection to choose from. Plus, there are a ton of activities to take part in, from zip lining to hayrides and everything in between.

Freeman’s Farm

Every weekend from late September to the end of October, Freeman’s Farm treats guests to great fall festivities, including hayrides, a petting zoo, apple butter making, scarecrow making and so much more! Plus, you can grab a gorgeous pumpkin at the market to take home.

Lehner’s Pumpkin Farm

With more than 30 activities open on the weekend, you’re guaranteed to make great family memories and wear the kids out. Don’t feel like going on the weekend? Enjoy a discounted wristband price on weeknights! There are fewer activities, but you’ll still have tons of fun.

McDonald’s Greenhouse & Corn Maze

Located in Zanesville, McDonald’s Greenhouse & Corn Maze offers all the fall fun you could ever want: hay rides, a petting zoo, educational agricultural exhibits, pick-your-own pumpkins and of course, the 5-acre corn maze.

Walker Farm

Featuring pick-your-own pumpkins, a corn maze and free wagon rides, Walker Farm is one of the best fall destinations in Hocking County. You won’t want to miss their lighted pumpkin walk through the corn maze on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 to 9pm.

Renick’s Family Market

Just a short drive from Columbus, Renick’s Family Market in Ashfille is an NBC4 viewer favorite. Featuring a pumpkin patch, live music, a food court and much more, it’s definitely worth the trip from Columbus.

Circle S Farms

Open every day from the end of September until Halloween, Circle S Farms is the place to be if you’re looking for hayrides, pumpkin picking, fall baked goods and apple cider! Check out their Fall Fun Days Harvest Festival or book a group farm tour. You won’t regret it!

READ MORE: Where to get Central Ohio’s best pumpkin-flavored treats