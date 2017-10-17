Veterans Stand Down event gives help to those who served

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds of Ohio veterans came to the convention center downtown on Tuesday for the Central Ohio Veterans Stand Down where they were offered free services, food, clothing – just to name a few.

NBC4’s Elyse Chengery spent the day with veterans to find out how important these services are here in our community.

This is the 23rd year for The Central Ohio Veterans Stand Down which is a free event for veterans with 250 volunteers on hand to help.

“Oh it’s great, it’s great. I feel sorry for the people I know there’s a lot of homeless veterans in Columbus that just don’t get this information,” says Dennis England, an Army veteran who was impressed with all the free services provided.

The event included a VA medical center area, providers from 85 different agencies, free clothing, meals – even free haircuts.

Thomas Herbert says, “I’m glad that everybody is supporting the veterans. I’m a veteran of The United States Army – I want to thank the commission that helped all the veterans and a free haircut is not bad.”

Daniel joined the navy in 1972 at the age of 18.

“We’re here we want to be counted listen to us we need help, home housing, medical you name it. These people are I don’t know some of them are getting lost they don’t know who to turn to and we need to turn to someone. It is very important because it makes you feel wanted you’re not left out in the cold you know,” said Daniel.

He says his favorite part about the day was seeing all the camaraderie.

“Everybody coming together, being happy, smiling at each other. I mean we look at us in here the United States and I mean I don’t care what people say from the other…we’re in the best country in the world. We need everybody pulling together,” Daniel.

More than 500 veterans attended on Tuesday and organizers add they are looking forward to planning next year’s event.