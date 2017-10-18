Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old out of Indiana

By Published: Updated:
Photo of Kevin Craig. (Provided Photo/ISP)

AUBURN, Ind. (WISH) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 2-year-old child from Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police, the Auburn Police Department is investigating the child’s abduction.

Kevin Craig is described as 2-year-old white male, standing three feet tall, weighing 35 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The child was least seen Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 3:04am in Auburn, Indiana wearing a dark blue shirt and a diaper.

ISP says the child has likely been abducted by 28-year-old Dale Craig. Dale Craig is described as a white male, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 162 pounds. Dale Craig is said to have a shaved head and hazel eyes.

The child is thought to be in extreme danger.

The suspect is thought to be driving a Tan 1998 Toyota Avalon with Indiana license plate XKZ630.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s