Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old out of Indiana

AUBURN, Ind. (WISH) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 2-year-old child from Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police, the Auburn Police Department is investigating the child’s abduction.

Kevin Craig is described as 2-year-old white male, standing three feet tall, weighing 35 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The child was least seen Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 3:04am in Auburn, Indiana wearing a dark blue shirt and a diaper.

ISP says the child has likely been abducted by 28-year-old Dale Craig. Dale Craig is described as a white male, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 162 pounds. Dale Craig is said to have a shaved head and hazel eyes.

The child is thought to be in extreme danger.

The suspect is thought to be driving a Tan 1998 Toyota Avalon with Indiana license plate XKZ630.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department.