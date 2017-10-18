April the giraffe’s baby celebrates 6-month birthday with elaborate cake

April the giraffe’s baby calf, Tajiri, is now six months old and is marking the occasion with a cake made from apples and lettuce.

The calf at New York’s Animal Adventure Park, which captivated the nation as its birth was caught on a live stream on Facebook Live, has grown so fast in such a short amount of time.

He weighs 450 pounds and at nearly 10 feet tall, he is almost as big as his mother.

“Boy, has he grown like a weed,” Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch told Inside Edition. “[He was] born at about 5 feet 9 inches, he’s now standing at about 9 feet 6 inches tall.”

And April may have some big news to share soon.

“She has been cleared to have another pregnancy so that means over the next winter and season to come, April could be carrying Tajiri’s new brother or sister,” Patch said.

There’s no word on whether April’s next pregnancy and birth will be live streamed like Tajiri’s earlier this year.

