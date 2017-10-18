Arron Lawson indicted for deaths of 4, including 7-year-old boy

By Published:
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless escorts in Arron Lee Lawson after he was captured on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Ironton, Ohio. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

IRONTON, OH (AP) — A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of a 7-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Twenty-three-year-old Arron Lawson was arrested Oct. 13 after a manhunt near Ironton, just south of where authorities found the bodies in a house trailer.

A Lawrence County grand jury on Wednesday also indicted Lawson on charges of felonious assault, rape, kidnapping, corpse abuse, aggravated burglary, vehicle theft, tampering with evidence and failing to comply with a police officer’s order.

Lawson’s attorney hasn’t responded to a message seeking comment on the potential death penalty case.

Lawson is suspected of killing an adult relative, her mother and stepfather and her son and of wounding her husband.

