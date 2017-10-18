COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have announced a reward to anyone with information about a burglary from a Columbus gun store.

According to the ATF, at about 3:30am, October 16, two people entered Gun Envy in the 4100 block of Indianola Avenue, where they took 26 handguns.

The ATF is working with the Columbus Division of Police to investigate the incident, and is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, for a total possible reward of $10,000.

ATF offers reward after dozens of handguns stolen from Columbus store View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Suspects' vehicle

Anyone having information about this burglary should contact ATF at 1-800-283-4867. Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at http://www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting http://www.reportit.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.