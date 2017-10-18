Discovery Channel revives ‘American Chopper’ after 5 years

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2007, file photo, Paul Teutul Sr. left, and sons Paul Jr. center, and Mikey from the popular reality television show "American Chopper" try out an Australian made chopper during a visit to Sydney, Australia. Discovery Channel announced on Oct. 18, 2017, it will revive the series in 2018. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)

ORANGE COUNTY, NY (AP) — “American Chopper” will return to the Discovery Channel next year, five years after its first run on the network ended.

The reality series follows feuding father and son motorcycle builders Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. as they put together chopper-style bikes for a high-profile roster of clients.

Discovery says the revived series will focus on the Teutuls struggle to reinvigorate their businesses and reconcile their fractured relationship.

“American Chopper” ran in different incarnations on Discovery Channel and TLC from 2003 through 2012. A special episode featuring Shaquille O’Neal was released in 2014.

Discovery calls “American Chopper” one of the channel’s most popular series ever. It followed Newburgh, New York-based Orange County Choppers and the father’s eventual split with his son.

“American Chopper” returns to Discovery in early 2018.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s