Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million to Children’s Hospital That Treated Her Niece

Music legend Dolly Parton has donated $1 million to a children’s hospital in Tennessee where her niece successfully battled cancer as a little girl, officials said.

Parton announced the generous donation during her visit at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

“It’s so important to take care of children whether they’re sick or whether they’re well, especially when they are not feeling good,” Parton told The Outlaw 100.7 FM. “That’s something that will help a little bit. This ain’t about me — it’s about them.”

Read: Singer Dolly Parton Will Host Telethon To Help Victims Of Tennessee Wildfires

The 71-year-old country superstar met with young patients and sang “Chemo Hero,” a song off her first children’s album, “I Believe in You,” which arrived in stores last week.

The song was inspired by her niece, Hannah, who was treated as a child for leukemia at the hospital.

Hannah, who is now 28, was also the inspiration for “Brave Little Soldier.”

Read: Stranger Donates Private Jet to Save Sick Baby Stuck in Puerto Rico Disaster

“We know that not only are the kids chemo heroes, but the parents are, too,” Parton said.

Proceeds from the album’s sales will go to Dolly’s literacy program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which has already distributed more than 95 million books to children around the world.

Watch: Dolly Parton Will Donate $1,000 Per Month to Families Left Homeless by Wildfires