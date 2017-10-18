Don’t panic! Fighter jets conducting test in central Ohio

SWANTON, OH (WCMH) — People in the central Ohio area could see or hear fighter jets today as the Air National Guard conducts a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system later today.

The Ohio Air National Guard says the 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting the test, Wednesday evening, between 6:30 and 9pm.

Those living in and around the Columbus, Springfield and Dayton areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

Although scheduled for the evening, the exercise flights could be delayed or cancelled due to inclement weather.

Aerospace Control includes maintaining air sovereignty and air defense through the surveillance and control of airspace over Canada and the U.S.

These types of exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.