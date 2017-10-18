FBI investigating Braking Point Recovery Centers around the state

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WKBN) — The FBI and other federal agencies are conducting raids at Braking Point Recovery centers around the state.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Unit, FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, Pharmacy Board, Health and Human Services, Internal Revenue Service, and local authorities are conducting a search warrant at the Leetonia home of Ryan Sheridan, who runs Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown.

FBI agents were also seen at the recovery center at 4040 E. Broad Street, in Whitehall.

They said they’re also raiding his office at the Austintown center and multiple other locations and another home on Stark Drive in Austintown.

Braking Point clients should call the FBI at 216-522-1400 with any questions.