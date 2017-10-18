History’s most complete T-Rex remains airlifted to museum

KANAB, UTAH (WFLA) — The most complete remains of a Tyrannosaurs Rex unearthed to date arrived Sunday at the Natural History Museum of Utah.

According to NBC News, a helicopter pulled the remains out of the ground this weekend.

Discovered two years ago in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, the T-Rex remains are about 75 million years old, from the late Crusteceous Period.

The fossilized remains are 80 percent complete.

Paleontologists at the natural history museum lab will now get to work chipping away at the rock.

There’s no telling how long it will take to excavate the remains from the rock. But, museum officials say it could take months.

Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument is a popular spot for dinosaur finds, including new species.