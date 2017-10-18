History’s most complete T-Rex remains airlifted to museum

By Published:

KANAB, UTAH (WFLA) — The most complete remains of a Tyrannosaurs Rex unearthed to date arrived Sunday at the Natural History Museum of Utah.

According to NBC News, a helicopter pulled the remains out of the ground this weekend.

Discovered two years ago in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, the T-Rex remains are about 75 million years old, from the late Crusteceous Period.

The fossilized remains are 80 percent complete.

Paleontologists at the natural history museum lab will now get to work chipping away at the rock.

There’s no telling how long it will take to excavate the remains from the rock. But, museum officials say it could take months.

Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument is a popular spot for dinosaur finds, including new species.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s