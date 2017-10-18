Joyce and Otto Beatty honored with award from the King Arts Complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The King Arts Complex honored Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and Otto Beatty at the 11th Annual Legends and Legacies Award Ceremony on Wednesday.

The award recognizes people who have made a major impact on our communities through social justice, human rights and service.

The Beattys were described as a power couple with 30 years between the two of them in elected office. Their contributions as legislators and tireless efforts to support communities are why organizers said they were chosen for this annual award.

Executive director of the King Arts Complex Demetries Neely said the Beattys’ legacy is service and always supporting all walks of life.

“They have shown us through their actions what it means to serve. What it means to show up. What it means to give. When you’re tired, give anyways. They’ve shown that and I think if people can follow that focus and those footsteps, we’ll all be a great country,” she said.

Outside of the ceremony is The Beatty Collection, recounting Joyce and Otto’s legacy, as well as their family’s.

“Pictures with Dr. King and Mayme Moore, Otto’s grandmother,” said Neely. “Pictures with JFK and their family or pictures with Obama and their family, so it’s just a tremendous collection and it’s history. It’s history they’re making and it starts from the 1800’s and goes to the present day.”

Congresswoman Beatty said they’ve been committed to this community and they want others to do the same.

“They were saying thank you to us, but the real thank you is to this community,” she said.

“And we want to continue focusing on the challenges that are not only in this community, but communities throughout the U.S. In 2017,” said Otto Beatty. “We have work to do.”

Other recipients of the award include former Columbus Mayor Coleman, the Tuskegee Airmen, OSU President Drake and Mrs. Drake, Sonia Sanchez, as well as many others. You can see a list here: http://kingartscomplex.com/legends-and-legacies/.