Kenny Chesney coming to Mapfre Stadium during 2018 tour

Kenny Chesney file (Associated Press)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kenny Chesney has announced he will be stopping in Columbus as part of his 2018 “Trip Around The Sun Tour.”

Chesney will be stopping at Mapfre Stadium, the current home of the Columbus Crew SC, June 16.

“There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about,” Chesney says. “The energy, the moments, the fun. Every single one of these artists who’re coming out with us for “Trip Around the Sun” live their lives the exact same way: they work hard, they appreciate what they’re given and they love music every bit as much as they love life. I, personally, can’t wait to see this show hit the road.”

Mapfre Stadium is one of 16 stadiums Chesney will stop at during the tour that kicks off April 21 in Tampa.

Pre-sale tickets for the “Trip Around The Sun” tour will be available Wednesday, with general sales staring October 27. You can purchase tickets at kennychesney.com/events.

