Lamborghini has shown us parts of the Urus

Lamborghini’s set to unveil its new Urus SUV on December 4 on its home turf Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy,, but it seems the Italian automaker is simply too excited to keep its latest creation a secret. Straight out of Sant’Agata comes this new video showing off Lamborghini’s production automation—and in it we get glimpses of the Urus from various angles.

The video reveals a five-spoke design for what appear to be massive alloy wheels which hide large carbon ceramic brakes. Squint and you’ll see the Urus’ independent rear suspension setup, which will be available with an air suspension suspension.

The body-in-white gives away the Urus’ overall shape, which appears to be a near dead ringer for the original concept that debuted in 2012, albeit with slightly more functional doors and slimmed rear fender flares. The video also confirms that the rear overhang is short.

Keeping it in the Volkswagen Group family, the Urus will ride on the same platform as its siblings—the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga. While carbon fiber elements are expected, we can see the core structure and passenger cell are all made of some sort of metal.

Power is expected to come from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering 650 horsepower, and a plug-in hybrid model pairing that V-8 to an electric motor should follow a year later.

Lamborghini research and development chief Maurizio Reggiani told Motor Authority at the Frankfurt auto show that the Urus will achieve more than 187 mph “because it’s a Lamborghini.” He went on to claim it will be the fastest SUV to lap the Nürburgring, a feat the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio performed in just 7:51.7 in September.

Those writing the check should brace themselves for a base price just below $200,000. The Urus is expected to be a relatively high-volume Lamborghini with annual sales anticipated at around 3,500 units per year.

Stay tuned for more on the Lamborghini Urus as we approach its debut.