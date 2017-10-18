Man dressed as Pikachu scales White House barrier

WASHINGTON D.C. (WFLA/NBC) – A Kentucky man dressed like a Pokemon character was arrested at the White House on Tuesday after jumping over a concrete security barrier.

According to police, Cutris Combs, 36, was wearking a Pikachu costume when he attempted to scale an outer perimeter.

Combs was able to drop a backpack on the grounds, but police and Secret Service say the backpack did not contain any dangerous or hazardous materials.

Combs is charged with unlawful entry.

A motive has not yet been determined.