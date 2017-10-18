Marion student brings gun to elementary school, parent says it may have been mistake

By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Marion Police Department)

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Marion Police say staff members at Benjamin Harrison Elementary recovered a gun from a student’s backpack Wednesday.

Staff were told about the weapon at the end of the school day and located a small caliber handgun. Police arrived on scene, as did the child’s parent. Other students were dismissed from the building as usual.

Police say the child’s parent claimed partial responsibility and said he mistook the child’s backpack for one of his own.

No charges have been filed and police are still investigating. The student will not return to school pending the outcome of the investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s