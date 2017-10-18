Marion student brings gun to elementary school, parent says it may have been mistake

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Marion Police say staff members at Benjamin Harrison Elementary recovered a gun from a student’s backpack Wednesday.

Staff were told about the weapon at the end of the school day and located a small caliber handgun. Police arrived on scene, as did the child’s parent. Other students were dismissed from the building as usual.

Police say the child’s parent claimed partial responsibility and said he mistook the child’s backpack for one of his own.

No charges have been filed and police are still investigating. The student will not return to school pending the outcome of the investigation.