Mom Who Feared Deportation Allegedly Drowned Her Young Sons: Cops

Inside Edition Published:

A Liberia native living in Delaware has been accused of drowning her own sons after cops say she became fearful she’d be deported.

The Wilmington police chief said Tuesday that Kula Pelima, who’s lived in the U.S. for the last 20 years, first called 911 before dawn Monday and said she feared her visa had elapsed.

Read: Dad Who Allegedly Drowned Daughter Phoned Wife at Her Office to Tell Her: Cops

Authorities were dispatched to her home, where they told her she was not going to be arrested. Chief Robert Tracy said at a news conference that police reported seeing Pelima’s 5-year-old son alive.

Pelima called 911 again hours later and allegedly said she had drowned her sons, 4-month-old Solomon Epelle and 5-year-old Alex Epelle.

Authorities have yet to determine what made Pelima, who is a permanent resident, believe she was going to be removed from the country.

Victor Epelle, 38, her Nigerian national boyfriend and the father of the children, was in jail at the time of their deaths for allegedly violating the terms of his U.S. residency.

He was released Monday on humanitarian grounds following the death of his sons.

Read: Man Who Shot Neighbor Trying to Drown Twin Infants Will Not Be Charged

Pelima had no prior criminal convictions. 

The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and was being held on $2 million bond.

Watch: See How Mom Susan Smith, in Prison For Drowning 2 Boys in 1994, Looks Today

