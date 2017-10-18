Oprah Goes to Prison for ’60 Minutes’ Report on Solitary Confinement

Oprah Winfrey has visited California’s Pelican Bay State Prison for an upcoming 60 Minutes special on solitary confinement.

Read: Alyssa Milano’s #MeToo Campaign Prompts Thousands to Share Sexual Harassment and Assault Stories

In her second assignment for the show, she went inside the facility that’s home to some of the state’s most dangerous inmates.

Those in solitary confinement spend up to 22 hours a day in their cell with zero human contact.

On CBS This Morning Wednesday, she discussed 60 Minutes‘ method of producers screening her stories.

“I love the process of sitting in a room and everybody tearing your stuff apart,” she said.

She also spoke about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“This is what I do know for sure: When something this major happens, when you have the fallout, 50 women coming forward, that’s a watershed moment. And what I do believe is actually happening is that, first of all, it’s triggering a lot of unreleased pain, repressed anger, guilt and suffering that a lot of women have had,” Winfrey said.

Read: Former Miramax Exec Recalls Her Time Working for Harvey Weinstein

“If we make this just about Harvey Weinstein, then we will have lost this [watershed] moment,” Winfrey added. “I think this is a moment where no matter what business you work in, there have been women who not only had the disease to please, that’s a part of it, but who felt that in order to keep my job, in order to keep my positioning, in order to keep moving forward, I’ve got to smile. I’ve got to look the other way. I’ve got to pretend he didn’t say that, I’ve got to pretend he didn’t touch me — I think those days are about to be over.”

Winfrey’s 60 Minutes assignment inside Pelican Bay State Prison will air Sunday on CBS.

Watch: ‘Underworld’ Actress Kate Beckinsale Recalls Creepy Harvey Weinstein Encounter When She Was Just 17