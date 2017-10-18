Ross Co. deputies searching for burglary suspect, three others charged

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Ross County say three people have been arrested and they a searching for another suspect after a burglary that happened Tuesday.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped to help two women who were having car trouble in Slate Mills.

While assisting, the deputy noticed a pair of gloves in the vehicle that matches the description of gloves worn by suspects in a burglary in the 10000 block of State Route 180.

The deputy offered to follow the females home to an apartment on Anderson Station Road.

When they arrived at the apartment, the deputy was invited in to the residence when he asked to talk about the gloves. While inside the apartment, the deputy found Clyde Jones, 26, who had a felony arrest warrant.

Deputies say that a search of Jones revealed property reported stolen during the burglary.

After a search warrant was issued for the apartment, several other pieces of property from the burglary were found, according to deputies.

Along with Jones, the two females, Mary Jones, 24, and Tiffany Clifton, 26, were also arrested and charged with obstruction official business and resisting arrest.

Deputies continue to search for another suspect, Shane A. Gossett, 33, and said they will charge him with burglary.