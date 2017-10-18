Teen Asks Classmate With Down Syndrome to Homecoming Dance: ‘I Didn’t Want Him to Miss Out’

A kindhearted Maryland high school student as reduced a classmate with Down syndrome to tears as she asked him to be her homecoming date.

Kyana Chevalier, a senior, asked fellow classmate John Zamminer to be her escort to the event at Largo High School in a touching video shot in a classroom.

In the clip, Chevalier walks up to Zamminer and asks, “Do you want to have a ball at homecoming with me?” while holding up a sign with the same question.

The teen quickly responds, “Sure!”

“Everyone started to ask people [to the dance] and I was going to ask my best friend but then I thought about it when I saw John and thought, “He’s probably not going because no one asked him,” Chevalier said. “How sad is that? I said, ‘I’m going to make him so happy because John deserves it.’”

Chevalier, who has known Zamminer since her sophomore year, said that he is no different than the rest of the school.

He teared up after she asked him to attend with her.

“I didn’t want him to miss out just because he has “special needs,” Chevalier said, adding that Zamminer has definitely played a part in her high school experience.

They first met when he used to show off his dance moves before the school day began.

“He always made the mornings better,” Chevalier said.

Chevalier said she was bullied in middle school because of her stutter and, as a result, can’t bear to see others feel excluded.

“I hate it when I see people being bullied, or kids being left out because of something they can’t control,” she said. “I wanted to make sure John knows he’s no different than the rest of us and that he can have a great time too.”

