Teen charged with attempted murder after reportedly stabbing ex-girlfriend in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — Whitehall police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on a charge of attempted murder after he reportedly attacked his ex-girlfriend.

The police department says officers responded to the area of Beechrun Road and Doney Road on Tuesday around 4:30pm on the report of a possible stabbing. Officers found a 15-year-old female victim laying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds.

According to Whitehall police, concerned citizens had chased and detained the suspect. Police located him and arrested him. He reportedly had stabbed the victim 20 times, and had a lighter fluid and a lighter in his possession at the scene of the crime.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is now listed as being in stable condition.

