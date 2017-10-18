Trump on the Defensive After He’s Accused of Disrespecting Fallen Soldier in Phone Call With Widow

President Trump is firing back at a congresswoman who claims he disrespected a fallen soldier and his family following the U.S. serviceman’s death in Niger earlier this month.

“I didn’t say what that congresswoman said, and she knows it,” Trump told reporters at the White House Wednesday. “I had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife who was — sounded like a lovely woman. [I] did not say what the congresswoman said, and most people aren’t too surprised to hear that.”

Earlier in the day, Trump took to his favorite social media platform and tweeted his denial.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson says she overheard Trump speaking to the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson on a speakerphone as they traveled in a limousine to meet the soldier’s remains at Miami International Airport.

“Basically, he said, ‘Well, I guess he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt,'” Wilson told CNN’s Don Lemon Tuesday night.

Johnson’s mother backed up the congresswoman, telling The Washington Post that she also overheard the president on the speaker, saying, “President Trump did disrespect my son.”

Despite Trump’s denial, Wilson is sticking to her story, taking to Twitter to continue to denounce the president.

I stand my account of the call with @realDonaldTrump and was not the only one who heard and was dismayed by his insensitive remarks. — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 18, 2017

Sgt. Johnson, 25, was one of four soldiers slain two weeks ago during an ambush in Niger. He was given a water cannon salute as the plane taxied upon arrival in Miami earlier this week.

Moments later, a heartbreaking image showed Johnson’s wife, Myeisha, who is pregnant with their third child, resting her head on the flag-draped casket while weeping. Their 6-year-old daughter is seen at her side.

