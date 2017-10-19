Boy sends Pres. Trump $3 to cover his salary; he returns the money along with a thank-you note

CROSSVILLE, TN (WBIR) A 9-year-old boy from East Tennessee wrote to President Trump in January to send him $3. Now he has a letter from the President.

Eli’sha Davies from Crossville wrote to the President after hearing his parents talk about Trump’s campaign promise to only accept a salary of $1. He wanted to make sure the President had enough to pay the bills at the White House.

“I thought how is he going to eat or drink,” Eli’sha said. “Or you know pay, if he needs to pay his water bill or anything.”

Eli’sha included three $1 bills in his letter to the President. It was a hefty sum of money he had worked to save.

“My first impression was like, ‘You’re going to give your money away again,’ because he’s been trying to save it up for a mandolin, but at the same time, I was like, I don’t want to discourage his generosity, and I think it’s sweet,” said his mom, Melissa Davies.

A large envelope came in the mail Monday addressed to Eli’sha. President Trump sent him a letter with a message specifically for him, a picture of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and Eli’sha’s three dollars.

“He sent it back so I guess he didn’t need it after all,” Eli’sha said.

In the letter, President Trump told Eli’sha to look for ways to make a difference in his community with the money. He also told him to “Think big and dream even bigger!”