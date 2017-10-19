CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) – Brock Johnson was just 14 years old when he passed away from a rare disease, but his memory is still thriving today.

His parents, Kristi and Terry Johnson, along with dozens of volunteers honored their late son’s memory on Thursday by doing 11 random acts of kindness.

“We created a foundation just to carry on his goodness and so, today we’ve been so busy all day doing 11 random acts of kindness, big acts of kindness,” said Kristi.

Acts of kindness like paying for people’s gas, lunch and groceries, as well as bringing tasty treats to local businesses.

“We’ve already been to the Goddard School, we payed for some childcare, been down to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, took some lunch to some local businesses,” said Terry Johnson.

Since the Brock Strong Foundation‘s creation in 2015 the Johnsons said they’ve already put back $250,000 into the community through things like scholarships and helping families at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“We don’t want anyone to forget about Brock. We want what he would have done if he was on the earth be carried out is really important for us and honestly gets us going everyday and gets us out of bed when we really don’t want to,” said Kristi.