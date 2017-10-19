Caught on camera: Food cart explodes in parking lot

By Published:

PORTLAND, OR (KGW) A food cart caught fire and exploded in downtown Portland, Oregon Wednesday afternoon.

Two food carts were completely destroyed and 10 cars in a nearby parking lot were damaged by the explosion. Several people suffered minor injuries, but nobody was seriously injured, fire officials said.

Brian Greig’s pickup was among those damaged.

“First thing that went through my mind was the food truck, it’s probably someone’s livelihood and with that being gone it can make life difficult paying the bills, my truck can be replaced,” Greig said.

The fire started because food cart operators were fueling a generator with gasoline and gas vapors found an ignition source, according to fire officials.

The heat and flames caused two propane cylinders to rupture, which was the source of the explosion.

