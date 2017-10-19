Circumstances unclear, but police confirm investigation of Pickerington teacher

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — A local high school teacher is being investigated by police after allegations of wrongdoing surfaced.

NBC4 has confirmed that Pickerington police are investigating a school teacher at Pickerington Central High School.

Police say they are interviewing parents at the beginning of what Commander Greg Annis calls an ongoing, active investigation of that teacher.

A spokesman for Pickerington schools confirms police are investigating one of their staff at Central high, and that teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

“We are cooperating fully with authorities, but cannot say more,” David Bell says.

A letter obtained by NBC4 from Central’s principal also explained to staff that a teacher is being investigated.

“I have some unfortunate information to share. We currently have a police investigation going on at Central. I am not able to provide a lot of details,” wrote Principal Stacy Tennenbaum.

However, the official cause behind the investigation has yet to be released by either the school district or police.

Parents are complaining on social media sites like the closed Facebook group, “The Official Pickerington Uncensored.” Some are upset at the district for not releasing info to parents, while others would like to let the investigation finish before speculating. Authorities say it is premature to talk about the investigation and say those spreading rumors are making it more difficult to get to the truth.

Because no charges have been filed NBC4 is not naming the teacher.