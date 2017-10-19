Former cop convicted in racially motivated killing

TULSA, OK (KJRH) Former Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer Shannon Kepler was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter Wednesday in the killing of his daughter’s boyfriend.

Three previous juries deadlocked, forcing mistrials.

Kepler doesn’t deny shooting 19-year-old Jeremey Lake, but says he did so because he thought he was armed. No weapon was found on or near Lake’s body.

Kepler was accused of killing Lake because he objected to his daughter having a relationship with a black man.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said Kepler set out to “hunt” down Lake and picked the time and location of the August 2014 confrontation.

Kepler will be sentenced November 20 at 9:00am.