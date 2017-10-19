Girl taken to Children’s Hospital in critical condition after shooting in near east Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A juvenile female was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after a shooting on Hildreth Avenue Thursday.

Columbus Police say the victim is in critical condition. They were called to the 1300 block of Hildreth at 10:12pm. Neighbors heard at least 4 shots fired, police say.

The 911 caller told police their daughter had been shot.

