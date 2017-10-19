Highball Halloween celebrating 10 years of creativity and costumes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Highball Halloween will kick off for the 10th time this Friday in the Short North with about 30,000 people expected to attend the celebration.

It’s called the most elaborate costume party in the nation. HighBall Halloween is a party like no other, encouraging creativity and costumes for a two-night event.

For two fashion designers, Highball gives them a chance to show their talents during the celebration’s costume contest.

Cue Jones is competing in his third highball and this year, is going with the theme of lighter than air. “It’s literally my favorite time of year. Every year I will always do a highball. Win, lose, whatever. It’s just so much fun. Like where else do you get to create stuff like this and like walking across the stage,” he said.

Josie Willis is competing for the first time and gone with the theme of galactica or star warrior. “And that’s the fun part about it. You can do whatever you want. And it’s the people. That crowd is so huge and all my gosh all the costumes everybody else comes up with. It’s not just the other designers you’re competing against. It’s everybody in the crowd too.”

For both designers, Highball allows the creative juices to really flow and show off just how amazing the fashion scene is right here in the capital city.

