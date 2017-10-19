Hot Chicken Takeover featured on Megyn Kelly TODAY

By Published:

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Hot Chicken Takeover was on the Megyn Kelly portion of the TODAY show, Thursday morning to talk about the company’s success and business model.

“We’re grateful to be able to share our story on a national platform like this,” shares Hot Chicken Takeover’s Founder, Joe DeLoss.

The segment featured DeLoss and two Hot Chicken Takeover employees talking about the rapid growth the company has been experiencing and the benefits of their employment model.

Hot Chicken Takeover is a Fair Chance employer, meaning they offer consideration to everybody—including folks who have a criminal record, who have suffered from homelessness, or who have other symptoms of instability that make it difficult to obtain a job.

“Our company is strong because our team is strong,” notes DeLoss, “and being able to shine a spotlight on the tremendous work they’ve done is unbelievable when you think about where we started just a couple of years ago.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s