Hot Chicken Takeover featured on Megyn Kelly TODAY

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Hot Chicken Takeover was on the Megyn Kelly portion of the TODAY show, Thursday morning to talk about the company’s success and business model.

“We’re grateful to be able to share our story on a national platform like this,” shares Hot Chicken Takeover’s Founder, Joe DeLoss.

The segment featured DeLoss and two Hot Chicken Takeover employees talking about the rapid growth the company has been experiencing and the benefits of their employment model.

Hot Chicken Takeover is a Fair Chance employer, meaning they offer consideration to everybody—including folks who have a criminal record, who have suffered from homelessness, or who have other symptoms of instability that make it difficult to obtain a job.

“Our company is strong because our team is strong,” notes DeLoss, “and being able to shine a spotlight on the tremendous work they’ve done is unbelievable when you think about where we started just a couple of years ago.”