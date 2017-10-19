Infant found covered in mysterious white powder dies in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An infant died and a young girl and a woman were hospitalized after they were found naked, unconscious and covered with a white powder in a store parking lot early Thursday, Los Angeles police said.

Officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to reports of a female voice screaming near the market in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, according to Officer Irma Mota.

The three victims were found naked on the pavement next to a car, covered in a large amount of the powder, she said.

All were rushed to a hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead, Mota said. The 8-year-old girl was stable and the 26-year-old woman — believed to be the girls’ mother — was in critical condition.

A hazardous materials team determined the white powder was not dangerous to the public and was likely a baby product, possibly baby powder.

The victims showed no obvious signs of injury, Mota said.

Detectives were looking for surveillance footage and canvassing for witnesses.

