Men recall chasing teen stabbing suspect through Whitehall neighborhood, speaking with him

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – NBC4 is learning more about the 15-year-old girl that police say was stabbed 20 times by her ex-boyfriend in a Whitehall neighborhood.

Makayla Osborne is slowly recovering at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Her parents tell NBC4 she is expected to be okay. The teen’s parents want to thank their neighbors that helped save their daughter’s life.

“The suspect ran down, somebody in a pickup truck took off on him, chasing after him,” a 911 caller told a dispatcher.

The men the caller is describing in that white pickup truck was Scott Bryant and Kenneth Kosobud.

The two were headed to Bryant’s home on Beechrun Road when they saw 16-year-old Taji Kyle running down the street. Seconds later, they saw neighbor Matt Burns chasing after him.

“Matt was right behind him and he stopped us yelling ‘stop him, stop him, stop him.’ and that is when we just took off in pursuit. We weren’t going to let him get away,” said Bryant.

Without hesitation, Bryant and Kosodbud jumped in to help.

“I put it in park and jumped out the vehicle,” said Bryant.

The two start chasing Kyle down the street, running through neighbors’ yards until they were able to catch up to the teenager at a nearby creek.

“I was able to clip him and he fell into the creek and that is where Kenny came over beside us and we were able to surround him and contain the situation,” said Bryant.

The teen told the two men that his ex-girlfriend had stabbed him, but when Kosobud and Bryant didn’t see any stab wounds on Kyle they began to question his story.

“That’s when he was like ‘I stabbed her, I stabbed her.’ He pulls out a knife and drops it in the creek,” said Kosobud.

Police were able to recover the knife used in the attack from the creek. Authorities say Kyle stabbed 15-year-old Osborne 20 times, on her arms, hand and face.

Osborne’s parents say, according to their daughter, the teens were once dating and Osborne wanted to end the relationship with Kyle.

Holding back tears, Bryant has this emotional message to the young girl.

“I would just basically tell her that I’m sorry this happened to you, but glad we were able to bring your attacker to justice. I’m just glad you are going to be alive and able to live,” said Bryant.

16-year-old Taji Kyle is being charged with attempted murder.