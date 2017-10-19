Octogenarian Jewel Thief A Free Woman After Judge Gives No Jail Time For Shoplifting Charge

Infamous jewel thief and octogenarian Doris Payne is a free woman after a judge gave her no jail time when she pleaded guilty to shoplifting from a Georgia Walmart in July.

Payne was arrested in Chamblee after cops say she stole $86.22 worth of merchandise from the pharmacy, electronics and grocery departments.

It was a departure for the 87-year-old, whose reputation for appreciating — and stealing — life’s finer things preceded her even into a municipal courtroom Monday.

“Don’t come back, Ms. Payne,” the judge told her.

“I won’t,” the self-proclaimed career thief replied.

Her appearance officially ended her latest stint in jail, which began after her July arrest when Payne was still wearing an ankle monitor from a previous arrest for shoplifting, CBS46 reports.

In an interview Monday with CBS46, Payne seemed more interested in talking about the future than the past, specifically she said there’s a book about her life in the works.

“I already know that there’s one coming,” she said. “I wouldn’t have said it if I didn’t.”

Payne said the book proceeds will all go toward her dream of helping foster children. “Any and all money I ever get from a book will go in that fund,” she said.

Payne’s many heists — including the theft of a 10 and a half-carat diamond in Monte Carlo years ago —were the subject of the 2013 documentary, The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.

“There’s never been a day, that I went to steal, when I did not get what I went to do,” Payne boasts in the documentary.