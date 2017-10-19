Ohio man indicted in charity scam involving 5 NFL players

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — An Ohio man is facing charges alleging he defrauded five NFL players in a charity scam.

Thirty-eight-year-old Camario Richardson, of Maple Heights, Ohio, was arrested Friday in Ohio on a five-count indictment. Prosecutors allege he claimed to have contacts with Nike and agreed to deliver merchandise to the players for charity events.

The players, who were not named in the indictment, allegedly paid Richardson a total of $25,000.

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals reportedly paid Richardson to provide backpacks for charity events but the merchandise was never delivered. Prosecutors say the players all bought backpacks from another source for their events.

Prosecutors say Richardson told a San Diego Chargers player he would provide athletic shoes for an event but didn’t deliver.