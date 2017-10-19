Ohio man indicted in charity scam involving 5 NFL players

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — An Ohio man is facing charges alleging he defrauded five NFL players in a charity scam.

Thirty-eight-year-old Camario Richardson, of Maple Heights, Ohio, was arrested Friday in Ohio on a five-count indictment. Prosecutors allege he claimed to have contacts with Nike and agreed to deliver merchandise to the players for charity events.

The players, who were not named in the indictment, allegedly paid Richardson a total of $25,000.

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals reportedly paid Richardson to provide backpacks for charity events but the merchandise was never delivered. Prosecutors say the players all bought backpacks from another source for their events.

Prosecutors say Richardson told a San Diego Chargers player he would provide athletic shoes for an event but didn’t deliver.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s