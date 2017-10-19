One in critical condition after report of shooting, pedestrian struck on east side

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating an incident that left one person in critical condition.

Police say the call came in to Shady Lane Road and E Livingston Ave at 2:45pm Thursday. Callers reported both a shooting and a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at the location. Police are still determining what happened.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.