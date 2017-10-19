Parents report daughter after she’s accused of stealing wallet of man having seizure

MIDVALE, UT (KSL) A Utah woman suspected of stealing a credit card from a man as he suffered a seizure at a convenience store was arrested after turning herself into police, authorities said Wednesday.

Alexandra Justine Dewsnup, 28, was arrested and booked into Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of theft and unlawful possession of a credit card, according to jail records.

After Unified police released a video of the apparent theft Friday, the agency received multiple tips identifying Dewsnup, including her own parents. Dewsnup then contacted police and turned herself in.

The incident occurred at a 7-Eleven on October 4th. The video showed a woman standing over the man while he was on the floor and perusing through the wallet before walking away with a credit card and not rendering aid to the man suffered a seizure.

The man involved in the incident, Dustin Malone, said on Friday he felt something wasn’t right healthwise as soon as he entered the store.

“Just as soon as I had walked in the door, I just started getting the tunnel vision and the normal ‘aura,’ as they call it,” he said on Friday. What happened next was a blur to him.

After paramedics helped him, he noticed his wallet was missing. He and the store clerks went to watch the surveillance video and was stunned when he saw the woman going through his wallet.

“My jaw hit the desk when I saw that,” Malone said. “I always said, ‘nothing ceases to amaze me,’ and then I saw that video.”

Dewsnup told police she did not remember what happened at the 7-Eleven store because “she was under the influence of Xanax,” the report stated.

