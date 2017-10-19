Poll: Almost half of Americans think media make up stories about Pres. Trump

President Donald Trump points to a reporter to ask a question during a media availability in the Rose Garden with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., after their meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Nearly half of voters (46 percent) say they think the news media make up stories about President Donald Trump and his administration, according to a poll conducted by POLITICO and Morning Consult. 

The poll shows that 37 percent of voters think the media do not fabricate the stories. Seventeen percent are undecided.

Among Republican voters, 76 percent believe the media invents stories about the Trump administration, and 11 do not think so. For Democrats, about 20 percent do believe the media make up stories, but 65 percent do not believe this.

Pres. Trump, who frequently feuds with the media, Tweeted that he thinks the number is “much worse.”

Last week, President Trump tweeted, “With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!”

He returned to the topic last Wednesday night, tweeting: “Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked. Not fair to public!”

