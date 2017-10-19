Suspect in officer’s death rubs feces on face, halting trial

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jury selection for the trial of a man charged in the 2015 killing of a New Orleans police officer came to an abrupt end after the suspect smeared feces over his face and head while seated in the courtroom.

Media outlets covering Wednesday’s jury selection for Travis Boys’ first-degree murder trial report that Boys pulled what appeared to be a napkin from his clothing after a bathroom break and rubbed feces on his head, face and mouth.

Judge Karen Herman dismissed potential jurors who were present and ordered a Thursday competency hearing for Boys, who had earlier been declared competent for trial.

Boys pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the fatal shooting of Officer Daryle Holloway.

Opening arguments in his trial are scheduled for Monday.

