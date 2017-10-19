Suspect in September homicide caught in Pennsylvania

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say a suspect from a Columbus homicide in September has been caught in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Takecha Christine Heath is charged with murder after a fight left one person dead on September 21.

Heath was identified as the driver in a vehicle that struck and killed 48-year-old Frederick Louis Massie.

Police say Heath was apprehended on her murder charges by authorities in Pennsylvania on October 18.

She is being held there until she is extradited back to Ohio to face her charges.