Thursday marks rare ‘sports equinox’ with all 4 major sports on at same time

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sports fans are in for a rare treat Thursday: All four American major league sports are on TV the same night.

According to FiveThirtyEight, a sports equinox is when the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB all play at least one game on the same day.

This is only the 17th sports equinox in history but the third in a row. FiveThirtyEight points out that having all 4 major sports on the same day was not as rare in the 1970s, when the NBA season began in the first half of October.

NBC4 meteorologist Dave Mazza points out this is the first time a sports equinox falls on a Thursday.

If the Cubs force Game 7 in the NLCS, Sunday will also be a sports equinox.

