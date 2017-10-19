Vandals spray paint Mormon church in Dublin

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Leaders with the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints on Coffman Road gave NBC4 a close look at what vandals left behind.

Stake President Richard Welch said the vandals left behind a huge mess.

“They obviously sprayed some of the pews. The table over here up on the podium, the organ,” said Welch.

Welch said the vandals sprayed the piano, walls and stalls in the bathroom.

“I think you need to be considerate of other peoples’ property,” said Welch.

Welch says the church has three services and believes that someone left the door unlocked by mistake. He doesn’t understand why someone would do this. Welch said in its 30 years, the church has never had a problem.

“I’m not sure what the motive was or anything like that but it’s just sad that someone would do that,” said Welch.

At the moment, he says the church is working closely with police to find the person who did this.

“I’d encourage them to talk to authorities. We are vertically leaving it with the authorities to be handle this situation to do the investigation,” said Welch.